Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,100 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Select Medical worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.
Select Medical Stock Performance
Select Medical stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $39.70.
Select Medical Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.
