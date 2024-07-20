Swiss National Bank Purchases 900 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Shift4 Payments worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

FOUR stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.