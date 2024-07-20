Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $29,956,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 454,753 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,563,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,917,000 after purchasing an additional 268,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,201,000 after purchasing an additional 211,513 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $116.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.