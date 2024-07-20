Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 42.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 10.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of WIRE opened at $289.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $150.51 and a 1-year high of $295.90.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIRE. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Sunday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

