Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Brighthouse Financial worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $6,938,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,278,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,061,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,938 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

