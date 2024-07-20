Swiss National Bank Sells 10,600 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 414,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

