Swiss National Bank Sells 2,600 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

