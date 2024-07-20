Swiss National Bank Sells 2,800 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Travel + Leisure worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

TNL stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

