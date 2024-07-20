Swiss National Bank Sells 3,600 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $216,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $336,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 84,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 189.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $46.71.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

