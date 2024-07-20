Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,467,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,424,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Power Integrations by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,501,000 after acquiring an additional 390,373 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2,011.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,566,000 after acquiring an additional 81,455 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $97.37.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,045.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $384,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

