Swiss National Bank Trims Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of BRP worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOOO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,308,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BRP by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in BRP by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

BRP Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $69.33 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

