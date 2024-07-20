Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Sysco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.