Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 9,603,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 15,358,068 shares.The stock last traded at $171.87 and had previously closed at $171.20.

The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $859.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

