Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 1,567.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Citigroup raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

