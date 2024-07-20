Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Tanger worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tanger during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tanger during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Tanger during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tanger during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Tanger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $28.24 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

