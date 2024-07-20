TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.50

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 15599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TASK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in TaskUs by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

