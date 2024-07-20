Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Insider Buys £62,400 in Stock

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Carr bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.09) per share, for a total transaction of £62,400 ($80,923.36).

Shares of LON TATE opened at GBX 634.50 ($8.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,442.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 653.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 633.53. Tate & Lyle plc has a 12 month low of GBX 587 ($7.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 777.50 ($10.08).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,318.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TATE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.15) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 760 ($9.86) to GBX 790 ($10.25) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

