TD Cowen Trims Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Target Price to $589.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $624.00 to $589.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $604.79.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $500.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $533.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after buying an additional 196,010 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,118,000 after buying an additional 123,802 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,434,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,863,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,800,000 after buying an additional 110,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

