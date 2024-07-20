TD SYNNEX Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.71. The consensus estimate for TD SYNNEX’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TD SYNNEX’s FY2024 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNX. Barclays increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $115.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $133.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,053. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,081,000 after purchasing an additional 421,908 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,506,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,904,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

