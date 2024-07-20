TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $6,996,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 40.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 61,352 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in TechnipFMC by 281.6% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 42,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 31,113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $206,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.52. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $28.54.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

