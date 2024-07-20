Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,592 shares of company stock valued at $383,854 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

