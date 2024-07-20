Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 11.36%.
OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.56. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.
Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
