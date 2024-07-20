Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,606,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Terex by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 161,729 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Terex by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 155,706 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 5,549.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terex by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 213,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 83,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

