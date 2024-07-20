Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $321.60

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 321.60 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 321.60 ($4.17), with a volume of 31080033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318.90 ($4.14).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.54) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.54) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 310.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 297.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

