Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 1.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $225.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $255.65 and last traded at $252.34. Approximately 31,316,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 100,197,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.50.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.03.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.57. The company has a market capitalization of $762.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.