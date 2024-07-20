Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,508.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,508.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,004 shares of company stock worth $292,878. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

