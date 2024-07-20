Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Texas Instruments has a payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Shares of TXN opened at $199.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $210.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

