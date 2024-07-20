Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance
NYSE:HOUS opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $508.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Anywhere Real Estate Profile
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
