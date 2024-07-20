Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,890,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,443,000 after buying an additional 811,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,947,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 599,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,445,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 99,170 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

CTKB opened at $6.15 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $807.31 million, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.86 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

