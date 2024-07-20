Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $499,000 Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at $753,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,002,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 160,197 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TR opened at $29.97 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

