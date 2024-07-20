Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $618,000 Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at $2,003,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth about $2,421,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,423,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,285,000 after purchasing an additional 267,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,114,000 after purchasing an additional 315,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,798,000.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Insider Activity

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $28,267.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,838.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $234,954.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,082.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $28,267.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,444 shares of company stock valued at $443,472 in the last ninety days. 70.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

Read Our Latest Report on MCW

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.