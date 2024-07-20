Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 2,164 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

HPP opened at $5.34 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

