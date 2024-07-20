Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 810 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 1,932.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 56,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

BFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

BFS opened at $38.43 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $921.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.42%.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

