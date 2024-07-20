The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AZEK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 459,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 76.2% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 117,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 573.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 93,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 44,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $50.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

