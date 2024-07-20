The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.59

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.59 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 39.98 ($0.52). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 42.80 ($0.56), with a volume of 3,330 shares trading hands.

The Brighton Pier Group Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anne Martin bought 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £4,869.45 ($6,314.94). Insiders own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

