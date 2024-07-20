The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 69,637 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,063.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,730,064 shares in the company, valued at $373,513,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,531,304.42.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 108,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 182.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,551,000 after buying an additional 250,021 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

