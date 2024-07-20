The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $335.84 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 602,339 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $199,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3,886.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.