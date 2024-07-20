The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $911.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petiole USA ltd lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 202,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

