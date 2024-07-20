The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY opened at $191.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $248.93.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

