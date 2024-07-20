The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Philip Bleser Sells 2,129 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Progressive Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PGR opened at $219.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.19. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $118.75 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Progressive

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,703,318,000 after purchasing an additional 285,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after buying an additional 520,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Progressive by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after acquiring an additional 670,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.94.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

