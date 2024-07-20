The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

The RMR Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. The RMR Group has a payout ratio of 110.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RMR opened at $25.44 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $807.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The RMR Group

About The RMR Group

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.