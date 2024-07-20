The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.