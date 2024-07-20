Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 13,500 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $94,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,379,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,801,443.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $206,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $224,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $106,485.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $646,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 33,029 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $225,918.36.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 27,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $190,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $232,900.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $519,265.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $195,160.00.

Tile Shop Stock Down 0.3 %

TTSH stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $310.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at $2,417,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

