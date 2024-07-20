Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.47. Approximately 571,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,679,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Tilray Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

