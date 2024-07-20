Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

TTNP stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

