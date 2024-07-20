TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$43.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on TMX Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.75.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on X

TMX Group Stock Up 0.1 %

X stock opened at C$41.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.74. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$28.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.71.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMX Group

In related news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.