Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.5% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

TSEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.90. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

