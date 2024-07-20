Traders Buy High Volume of Innoviz Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 58,749 put options on the company. This is an increase of 680% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,536 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 14,397,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668,684 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,427,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 260,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVZ opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVZ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

