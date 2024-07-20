Traders Purchase High Volume of Intuitive Surgical Call Options (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 13,696 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 175% compared to the average volume of 4,979 call options.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $455.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $456.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.77. The stock has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

