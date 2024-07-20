Traders Purchase Large Volume of Alight Call Options (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 11,879 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 376% compared to the typical volume of 2,495 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

In other Alight news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 584,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 76,485 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $571,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $3,232,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 285,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alight will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

